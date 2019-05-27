How did Turkish Cypriots vote?

Votes by Turkish Cypriots made up 2% of the total votes in Sunday’s EP elections, which marked the community’s highest turnout in elections conducted in the Republic of Cyprus after 1974.

In total, 5,804 Turkish Cypriots voted in 50 special polling stations on Sunday, compared to 1,856 in the previous EP elections of 2014.

The turnout among Turkish Cypriots was 6.93%, as the total registered voters were 80,862.

According to the Central Election Service, around 71.98% of Turkish Cypriots voted for Akel, 23.57% voted for Yasemi, 1.20% voted for Dysi, 0.99% voted for the Cyprus Socialist Party (Kibris Sosyalist Partisi), 0.85% voted for Edek and 0.48% voted for Diko.

The breakdown of the vote

Faneromenis high school stations:

Akel (1,108 votes), Yasemi (303 votes), Kibris Sosyalist Partisi (31 votes), Dysi (16 votes), Diko (five votes), Edek (five votes), Citizen’s Alliance-Green Party (four votes), Dipa (one vote), Elam (one vote).

Kato Pyrgos polling stations:

Akel (31 votes).

Flasou polling stations:

Akel (53 votes), Yasemi (16 votes), Dipa (one vote), Edek (one vote), Kibris Sosyalist Partisi (one vote).

Astromeritis polling stations:

Akel (448 votes), Yasemi (61 votes), Edek (13 votes), Dysi (nine votes), Diko (four votes), Elam (four votes), Citizen’s Alliance-Green Party (four votes), Kibris Sosyalist Partisi (three votes), Dipa (one vote).

Ayios Dometios polling stations:

Akel (788 votes), Yasemi (401 votes), Kibris Sosyalist Partisi (nine votes), Dysi (eight votes), Diko (six votes), Dipa (five votes), Edek (four votes), Elam (four votes), Citizen’s Alliance-Green Party (four votes), Nationalist Freedom Movement (one vote), Michalis Paraskeva (one vote).

Urban planning department polling stations:

Akel (715 votes), Yasemi (322 votes), Dysi (ten votes), Kibris Sosyalist Partisi (seven votes), Edek (five votes), Dipa (four votes), Elam (one vote), Citizen’s Alliance-Green Party (one vote).

School for the deaf polling stations:

Akel (eight votes), Dysi (four votes), Edek (four votes), Yasemi (four votes), Citizen’s Alliance-Green Party (three votes), Diko (two votes), Michalis Paraskeva (one vote).

Leivadia polling stations:

Akel (161 votes), Yasemi (26 votes), Dysi (five votes), Edek (three votes), Diko (one vote), Dipa (one vote), Citizen’s Alliance-Green Party (one vote), Kibris Sosyalist Partisi (one vote).

Read more: