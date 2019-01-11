Hovercraft training for fire services (video)

The fire services have published photographs and a video of members serving at Larnaca Airport training on hovercraft that were recently acquired by the department.
The two hovercraft will be used for search and rescue operations as well as firefighting efforts at the salt lake and coastal areas of Larnaca Airport, they said.
Εκπαίδευση μελών της Πυροσβεστικής Υπηρεσίας που υπηρετούν στο αεροδρόμιο Λάρνακας στα 2 νέα αποκτήματα ' Hovercraft ' τα οποία θα χρησιμοποιούνται για έρευνα, διάσωση και πυρόσβεση εντός και εκτός αλυκών και παράκτιων περιοχών του αεροδρομίου Λάρνακας
Publiée par Πυροσβεστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου – Cyprus Fire Service sur Jeudi 10 janvier 2019