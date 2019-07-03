Household saving rate in the euro area rises to 12.6% in the first quarter of 2019

The household saving rate in the euro area was 12.6% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018, while the household investment rate in the euro area was 9.3% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 9.2% the previous quarter, according to Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

In the first quarter of 2019, the business investment rate was 23.6% in the euro area, stable compared to previous quarter. The business profit share in the euro area was 39.8% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 40.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

These data come from a first release of seasonally adjusted quarterly European sector accounts from Eurostat and the European Central Bank (ECB).

