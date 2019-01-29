Household real income per capita up in the euro area up by 0.4%

In the euro area, in real terms, household income per capita increased by 0.3% in the third quarter of 2018, after an increase of 0.4% in the previous quarter. Household real consumption per capita increased by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2018, after an increase of 0.2% in the second quarter of 2018.

Euro area real growth of household income and consumption per capita, % (seasonally adjusted)

In the EU28 household real income per capita increased by 0.8% in the third quarter of 2018, after an increase of 0.4% in the previous quarter. Household real consumption per capita increased by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2018, after an increase of 0.2% in the second quarter of 2018.

EU28 real growth of household income and consumption per capita, % (seasonally adjusted)

These data come from a detailed set of seasonally adjusted quarterly European sector accounts released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union and the European Central Bank (ECB). The dataset is available on the Eurostat website, and the key indicators are also presented in Statistics Explained.