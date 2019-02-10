Menu
House Speaker’s initiative for Middle East countries cooperation forum

February 10, 2019 at 7:40am

House of Representatives President Demetris Syllouris referred on Saturday to his initiative to establish a cooperation forum between parliaments of Middle Eastern countries.

He was addressing an Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting of the preparatory committee for the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, which took place in Geneva, a House of Representatives press release issued on Saturday says.

In his invervention Syllouris spoke of the importance of including a number of parliamentary assemblies which operate around the world within IPU.

He referred in particular to the lack of a regional parliamentary assemblly for Middle Eastern countries and his initiative to establish a cooperation forum for parliaments in the region.

IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron expressed the organisation`s “satisfaction about this initiative and its willingness to help with expertise in order for it to take shape in practice.”

Syllouris retruns to Cyprus on Sunday.

