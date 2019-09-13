House President to pay an official visit to Slovenia

President of the Cyprus House of Representatives, Dimitris Syllouris, departs for Slovenia next Monday, where he will pay an official visit, following an invitation by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Slovenia Dejan Židan.

According to an announcement issued by the Parliament, in addition to the meeting with his Slovenian counterpart, Syllouris will be received by the President of the country, Borut Pahor and Prime Minister Marjan Šarec.

He will also have a meeting with Foreign Minister Miro Cerar, as well as a joint meeting with the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Matjaž Nemec, the Chairman of the Committee on European Affairs, Igor Peček, and the Chairman of the Slovenia-Cyprus Friendship Group at the Slovenian Parliament, Jani Prednik.

Syllouris will also attend the opening of an exhibition on the Slovenian Constitution, organised by the President of the country`s National Assembly. Finally, he will attend an official dinner given by his Slovenian counterpart, as well as a dinner to be presented by the President of the Slovenia-Cyprus Friendship Group at the National Assembly.

