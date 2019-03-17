House President praises Cyprus-India relations

With Cyprus being the eighth largest investor in India due to India’s excellent investment opportunities, I am certain that our countries’ warm relationship with each other will continue to thrive, President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris has said.

Speaking on Saturday at an event on the occasion of the 3rd Year Anniversary of the Cyprus-India Cultural Association, Syllouris said that India has been able to showcase its cultural heritage in Cyprus on numerous occasions through various events such as photographic exhibitions, dance performances, Bollywood film festivals and other similar events.

Likewise, he added, Cyprus has been able to promote its own culture in India within the EU framework, noting that these cultural exhibitions and performances provide a significant platform in further consolidating and integrating the cultural aspects for both our countries.

“Cyprus and India have traditionally enjoyed an excellent relationship together. From India’s support for Cyprus’ independence from colonial rule, to Cyprus’ contribution towards the further enhancement of India’s relationship within the European Union, it is obvious both our countries will continue to actively promote and upgrade their bilateral relations together,” he pointed out.

Noting that there is always room for improvement that can and will bring both our nations closer, he said that Cyprus and India share common values, in particular to the rule of law, democracy, and free and fair trade.

With this in mind, he continued, trade relations can be increased; and a serious boost is needed to promote investment between the two countries, especially with India being on the forefront of the global economic scene and Cyprus being a major business centre.

“I believe that an ideal investment framework can open up new opportunities for Indian businesses who wish to utilise the opportunities that Cyprus’ EU membership can offer. With Cyprus being the eighth largest investor in India due to India’s excellent investment opportunities, I am certain that our countries’ warm relationship with each other will continue to thrive,” he concluded.

(Cyprus News Agency)