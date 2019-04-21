House President on official visit to Egypt

President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris begins today an official visit to Egypt, upon the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Dr Ali Abdel-Aal.
A press release by the Parliament says that Syllouris, accompanied by a Cyprus Parliament delegation, and President of CIPA Michalis Michael, will be received by Egptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly.
He will also have a meeting with President of the Egyptian Parliament Ali Abdel-Aal, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee and President of the Egypt / Cyprus Friendship Group Dr Karim Darwish.
The Cypriot delegation will also visit Alexandria where they will meet with Governor of the city Dr Abd El Aziz Konsowa, and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros II.
(Cyprus News Agency)