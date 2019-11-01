House plenum marks Missing Persons Day

House President Dimitris Syllouris on Friday said that the government is determined to carry on efforts to identify the faith of all missing persons in divided Cyprus.

Addressing the House plenum, Syllouris who was marking Missing Persons Day, he also said that the government will always be by the side of the families of the missing.

Missing Persons Day is marked on October 29, but the plenary was not in session on that day.

He then called on Turkey to respect the ordeal of the families and to facilitate all investigations to locate remains of missing persons especially in military zones and to share all information and data it may have with the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Since then, the fate of hundreds of Greek Cypriots remains unknown.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives.

This year, the CMP recovered the remains of 26 individuals so far.

Read more: