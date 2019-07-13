House passes legislation setting up state aeronautical company

The plenary of the House of Representatives voted in favour of two proposed bills on Friday, paving the way for the creation of the state aeronautical company, which will assume the responsibilities of the Civil Aviation Department.

Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Vasiliki Anastasiadou expressed satisfaction, noting that this was the result of an effort that began twelve years ago.

She added that this would add flexibility to air traffic control, on all levels, thus contributing to fewer delays in the country’s air space.

The laws regulate the transfer of air traffic management and aeronautical services from the Civil Aviation Department to a state-owned private firm, and set out the responsibilities of the company.

Provisions regarding the pension rights of the personnel are also included.

(Cyprus News Agency)