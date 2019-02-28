Menu
Local

House help fined for stealing €20

February 28, 2019 at 3:43pm
Edited by

A house help has been fined €200 and ordered to pay €300 in legal costs after being found guilty of stealing €20 from the home of her employer — a former top police officer, Politis newspaper reported on Thursday.

It said that the woman, who is from India, had denied the charges throughout but was found guilty after a hearing.

The case was brought against her after former police chief Tassos Panayiotou filed a complaint, saying his employee had stolen  €20.

In passing sentence, the court said that the case was important as it related to the trust between employer and employee.

You May Also Like

Local
February 28, 2019

Which are Cyprus’ cheapest supermarkets?

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
February 28, 2019

Cyprus and Russia sign protocol to develop cooperation

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
February 28, 2019

Updated: ExxonMobil finds Cyprus’ largest gas discovery to date

Bouli Hadjioannou