House help fined for stealing €20

A house help has been fined €200 and ordered to pay €300 in legal costs after being found guilty of stealing €20 from the home of her employer — a former top police officer, Politis newspaper reported on Thursday.
It said that the woman, who is from India, had denied the charges throughout but was found guilty after a hearing.
The case was brought against her after former police chief Tassos Panayiotou filed a complaint, saying his employee had stolen €20.
In passing sentence, the court said that the case was important as it related to the trust between employer and employee.