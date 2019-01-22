House Finance Committee releases Estia funds

The House Finance Committee has voted by majority to release the funds for the government’s Estia scheme to help vulnerable borrowers cover non-performing housing loans.
The €33 million will subsidise part of the loan instalments based on specific criteria on as to who is eligible.
The decision was taken behind closed doors. The majority vote was supported by Disy, Diko and Soldarity. Akel, Edek and the Greens opposed the move.
Independent MP Anna Theologou abstained citing conflict of interest. Citizens’ Alliance was not present at the meeting.