Hotelier threatening to jump from hotel’s roof in dispute with municipality

A hotelier has climbed to the roof of his two-storey hotel in Paphos and is threatening to jump if the municipality proceeds with planned roadworks in the area.
The man is claiming that the municipality is targeting him and is trying to “financially strangle” him with roadworks that are currently conducted in the area.
He said that he will only get off the roof if a court issues a decree to stop the works.
According to philenews, the man has been involved in disputes with the municipality before.
Police are at the location.