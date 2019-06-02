Hot with dust to continue until Thursday

Weak low pressure is affecting the area and there will be dust in the atmosphere until Thursday, the met office said in its afternoon weather bulletin.

Temperatures will remain above average for the time of year.

Tonight there will be intervals of increased high cloud and temperatures will fall to 19 C inland, 21 C on the coasts and 18 C in the mountains.

On Monday there will be increased high cloud. Temperatures will rise to 36 C inland and 30 C on the coasts and in the mountains.

On Tuesday and Wednesday there will be increased high cloud while Thursday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will edge down on Tuesday — though remaining above average for the time of year, before rising again on Thursday.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday were 36 C in Nicosia, 29 C at Larnaca Airport, 31 C in Limassol, 27 C at Paphos Airport, 30 C in Prodromos and 29 C in Polis Chrysochous.