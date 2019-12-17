HORECA: 11 awards, including Chef of the Year for Kanika Hotels & Resorts

Kanika Hotels & Resorts chefs won multiple distinctions and awards at The 19th HORECA Gastronomy Exhibition, 2019.

One of the biggest leading international exhibitions for the provisioning and equipment of Hospitality and Foodservice companies, was held from November 29 to December 1 in Cyprus, bringing together Tourism professionals with the supply chain of Hospitality and Foodservice industry.

For the past eight years, Kanika Hotels & Resorts chefs have participated in The HORECA Gastronomy Exhibition, winning several awards in all gastronomy categories every year of the competition.

This year, the Kanika Hotels chefs excelled at the awards ceremony winning 11 awards in seven entries.

The Kanika Hotels chefs specifically received 1 Gold, 5 Silver and 5 Bronze medals in a number of categories related to specific dishes and meals. The Amavi Hotel was one among the 3 hotels from all over Cyprus that managed to enter the Grand Prix Challenge category winning the Bronze Medal in the Cook and Serve – Cypriot Menu and Cypriot Wine Category. The Gold Medal in the Chef of The Year Category was awarded to the Sous-Chef of Elias Beach Hotel Thanasis Christou.

Thanasis Christou, the Sous-Chef of Elias Beach Hotel, commented: “I am very proud of winning this award among extraordinary chefs in my country. This award is a proof of how Kanika chefs are tightly knit together in their cooking journey and that once again Kanika tops in the field of gastronomy. We welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to our hotels and restaurants every year, using the best quality of local ingredients and making every effort to offer our guests a unique high-standard dining experience. I’m extremely proud of being in the Kanika Chefs team and for all of our chefs’ distinctions throughout hard working in our kitchens and restaurants”.

The categories and winners of the Kanika Hotels medals are:

AMAVI HOTEL:

Panagiotis Vasiliou / Nikos Paspaliaris: Silver Medal for RISOTTO APPETIZER AND PORK MAIN COURSE

Panagiotis Mitroklis / Giorgos Tounas: Silver Medal for TWO RESTAURANT APPETIZERS

Panagiotis Vasiliou / Nikos Paspaliaris: Bronze Medal for CHICKEN AND FISH MAIN COURSE

Panagiotis Vasiliou / Nikos Paspaliaris / Panagiotis Mitroklis / Ioannis Garefalakis (waiter): Bronze Medal for GRAND PRIX CHALLENGE COOK AND SERVE – CYPRIOT MENU AND CYPRIOT WINE

Maria Charalampous: Bronze Medal for WEDDING CAKE

Konstantinos Kyprianou / Panagiota Louka: Bronze Medal for TWO COURSE MODERN CYPRIOT MENU

ALEXANDER BEACH HOTEL:

Petros Tsingas / Omiros Roussos: Silver Medal for CHICKEN AND FISH MAIN COURSE

Petros Tsingas / Omiros Roussos: Bronze Medal for RISOTTO APPETIZER AND PORK MAIN COURSE

ELIAS BEACH HOTEL:

Thanasis Christou / Nikolas Anastasiou: Silver Medal for RISOTTO APPETIZER AND PORK MAIN COURSE

Nikolas Anastasiou / Louis Loizou: Silver Medal for TWO COURSE MODERN CYPRIOT MENU

Thanasis Christou: Gold Medal – CHEF OF THE YEAR

The HORECA Gastronomy Exhibition is held in Cyprus every two years. Professional chefs, pastry chefs, tertiary and high school students compete in various culinary competitions on an equal footing, ultimately aiming to gain experience and enhance their culinary and interpersonal skills.