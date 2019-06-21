Hope for Children joins forces with US organisation to handle violence against children

“Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center and National Children’s Advocacy Center in USA, signed a cooperation protocol, aiming to handle violence towards children.

The collaboration aims to the exchange of know-how and of good practices as well as to the implementation of common actions within the frame of prevention, intervention and rehabilitation in cases of violence towards children, a Hope for Children announcement said.

Chris Newlin, Executive Director of National Children’s Advocacy Center (NCAC) located in Alabama USA, met with the Director-General of “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center, during a visit in Cyprus and signed the cooperation protocol.

The collaboration of the two organisations begun in 2017 when professionals of “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center visited NCAC in Alabama and received training in conducting forensic interviews with children who are victims of sexual violence.

After the signing the protocol, Director-General of HFC, Joseph Borghese, expressed his appreciation to Newlin and to NCAC for their cooperation and support.

Borghese said he is satisfied knowing that through this collaboration, the services of Hope For Children offered to children who face violence will be strengthened.

Within the framework of the collaboration targeted training sessions are going to be scheduled on issues related, among others, with inter-departmental and multidisciplinary case management, therapeutic approaches and methods of interviewing children.