ConcertsNicosia

Honest-To-Goodness Americana at Prozak Cafe

Nicosia gets a taste of honest-to-goodness Americana and roots music on December 5 when two singer-songwriters from the U.S., David Hanners and Chris Bloomfield, perform separate sets at Prozak.

David Hanners’ songs are a slice of Americana with vibrant storytelling and unforgettable characters. His album “There Are No Secrets in This Town” plays out like a musical version of a “McMurtry novel,” wrote Terry Paul Roland, featured contributor to “No Depression”.

Chris Bloomfield, formerly the singer/songwriter/cellist in the Oakland, California country/folk band The New Thoreaus and is new to Cyprus. He plays guitar and is from Memphis, Tennessee.

When
Thursday, December 5
20:00 – 22:00

Where
Prozak
3A Medondos Street
Nicosia 1060
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 22104244

Cost
€4

Facebook page

