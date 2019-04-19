Honest Bread Bakery

A tiny bakery that popped up about three weeks ago on Aristofanous avenue, in a Strovolos neighbourhood.
The owner, 28 year old Giorgos Venizelos is a trained-chef who has worked in Cyprus, Switzerland, London and Seville. His philosophy is that bread is for everyone and that all people have the right to buy quality bread in affordable prices. By meeting him, you understand that he loves what he does.
The small but excellent variety of breads in the bakery include white bread, sourdough wholegrain bread, bread with Cypriot sourdough, oat bread, multiseed bread and rye and wheat bread. All the breads are made with homemade yeast.
Giorgos also makes unbelievably delicious halloumi pie, olive pie, croissants and tahini pie. Especially, the croissant made from yeast is heavenly.
What I really loved from the bakery was the Cypriot yeast bread. It is special and costs only 3 euro. You can also try kattimeri at the cost of 5 euro. Giorgos says that it’s his grandma’s recipe and has not changed it a bit.
Aristofanous avenue 25, Strovolos, Monday-Friday 9:00-19:00, Saturday 9:00-15:00, 99948464