Honest Bread Bakery: baking the difference

A tiny bakery that opened its doors on Aristofanous avenue in a Strovolos neighbourhood in Nicosia less than one year ago, has already won hearts (and bellies!) of many bread, pies and croissant lovers!
The owner, 28 year old Giorgos Venizelos is a trained chef who has worked in Cyprus, Switzerland, England and Spain. He believes that people have the right to buy quality bread in affordable prices.
He is really passionate about what he’s doing and it shows in a way he speaks about his passion… And what to say about the quality of his creatures!
The bakery offers white bread, sourdough wholegrain bread, bread with Cypriot sourdough, oat bread, multiseed bread and rye and wheat bread. All the breads are made with homemade yeast.
Giorgos also makes unbelievably delicious halloumi pie, olive pie, croissants and tahini pie. His croissants made can be described with just one word: divine.
Try his traditional Cypriot yeast bread, it has unique taste and costs only 3 euro. You can also try kattimeri at the cost of 5 euro. Giorgos says that he uses unchanged grandma’s recipe.
Aristofanous avenue 25, Strovolos,
Monday-Friday 9:00-19:00, Saturday 9:00-15:00
99 948464