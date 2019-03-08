MOTION BLUE dance organisation presents for the 7th year in a row the biggest Streetdance & Bboying event in Cyprus.

DURATION: 4 HOURS

On Saturday 16th March, at PATTICHIO THEATRE LIMASSOL at 4:00p.m., the best hip hop dancers from all over Cyprus will battle each other in a healthy competition, for the title of the Best! This year is uplifted as HIP HOP SUMMIT 2019 is part of the UDO STREETDANCE Group and acts as Preliminaries of the WORLD UDO STREETDANCE CHAMPIONSHIPS which will be staged in August in Blackpool, UK and of the EUROPEAN UDO STREETDANCE CHAMPIONSHIPS which will take place in Amsterdam this May. The young bboys will have the chance to battle for their place for the European Blow Your Style competition to take place in France.

Judges of the event are the world-known dancers, Gemma Hoddy from the U.K, Scrambelock from Canada and Bboy Νever from France. DJ of the event is D-Mice from Total Reality Greece. The dancers will have the opportunity to take part at the dance workshops to be given by the choreographers / judges.

Saturday, 16/03, Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol – 4 pm

Tickets: €12