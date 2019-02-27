Menu
Business

Hilton Cyprus deal announced

February 27, 2019 at 3:41pm
Edited by

NBG Pangaea REIC (Pangaea) and Invel Real Estate (Invel) have announced that Vibrana Holdings Ltd, in which Pangaea holds 90% and Invel Group 10%, have signed an agreement for the acquisition of 96.82% of the shares of the company “The Cyprus Tourism Development Public Company Limited” (CTDC) for a total consideration of €54.9 m.

CTDC is the owner of Hilton Cyprus hotel, the only 5* hotel in Nicosia, Cyprus, with a capacity of approximately 300 rooms.

The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Commission for the Protection of Competition of Cyprus

You May Also Like

Business
February 27, 2019

Invest Cyprus participates in New Delhi Global Business Summit

Bouli Hadjioannou
Business
February 27, 2019

Hellenic’s major shareholders hold cards close to their chest

Annie Charalambous