High temperatures, dust and local showers on the way

On Saturday afternoon and during the evening the weather in Cyprus will be mainly fine.

Sunday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will be 35 C inland, 30 C on the south and east coasts and around 26 C in the mountains.

Monday will be mainly fine, but there will be intervals of increased clouds. Light dust is expected in the atmosphere and temperatures will slightly edge up.

On Tuesday there will be increased middle and high cloud at intervals with some local showers and/or thunderstorms expected, but with temperatures expected to remain above average. Light dust is also expected.

On Wednesday it will be mainly fine, but increased clouds in the afternoon are expected to give isolated showers and/or thunderstorms in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to drop but still remain above average for this time of the year. Light dust is expected in the atmosphere.