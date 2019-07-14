High temperatures and possibility of rain on Sunday

Sunday will start off mainly fine, however increased cloud after noon may lead to isolated showers mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will be 35 C inland, 33 C on the northern coasts, 32 C on the eastern coasts, 29 C on the western coasts and 27 C in the mountains.

On Sunday night, temperatures will drop to 22 C inland and on the coasts and 15 C in the mountains.

Monday will also start off mainly fine, however rain and/or storms are expected after noon in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will edge up on Tuesday to a little above average for the time of year.