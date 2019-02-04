Menu
High rises planned for Larnaca

February 4, 2019 at 4:28pm
The highest building in Larnaca will be 83 metres tall, assuming the municipality gives the go ahead for its construction, Phileleftheros reported on Monday.

It said that although the state town planning and housing department has a say in the construction of high rises, it has left the final decision in the hands of the local authority, both in Larnaca and in Limassol while expressing reservations about some of the applications.

The newspaper said the 83 metre high building concerns a 30 storey construction.

Larnaca’s municipal engineer Toulla Angelidou gave the following breakdown regarding applications for high rise buildings:

  • Since 2016, permits have been granted for two 11 storey buildings, a 15 storey building (45 metres) and a 13 storey building.

The  following applications have been approved by the town planning and a decision is still pending from the municipality:

  • A 30 storey building (83 metres)
  • A 25 storey building
  • A 20 storey building
  • A 15 storey building
  • Two 13 storey buildings
  • A 10 storey building
  • An eight storey building

Also pending before the municipality, whose town planning committee has not yet started reviewing the applications are:

  • Two 20 storey buildings
  • A 30 storey building
  • Three 10 storey buildings

The applications are for buildings planned between the K-Cineplex and the town’s port as well as west of the port (from the port roundabout to the fuel depot).

Recently, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said that applications may be submitted for high rise buildings along the Limassol avenue where four or five residential and commercial centres are already planned. He said that applications concerns buildings of between 10 and 30 storeys.

