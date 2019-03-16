Menu
Local

High cost to restoring environment at Amiandos mine

March 16, 2019 at 12:28pm
Edited by

Restoring the environment at the old Amiandos mine in the Troodos mountains will cost millions of euro that must be paid by tax payers after the company went bankrupt, Phileleftheros reported on Saturday.

It said that so far €11 m had been spent to restore 50% of the environment, and the remaining 50% will require even more as the degree of difficulty is considered higher.

Director of the Geological Surveys Department Costas Constantinou told the newspaper that work to clear the mine waste  and plant trees started in 1995 and would continue and was expected to be completed in 2035.

The Aminados mine was one of the largest in Europe, covering an area of 13 km square near the village of Aminados at an altitude of 1500 metres above sea level.

You May Also Like

Local
March 16, 2019

Two drivers arrested for speeding in residential area

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 16, 2019

Updated: Section of Limassol-Nicosia highway closed because of … oranges reopens (photo)

Bouli Hadjioannou
in-cyprusLocal
March 16, 2019

House scraps consumer tax on vehicles, changes road tax regime

Bouli Hadjioannou