High Commission calls for stories from Cypriot alumni of U.K. universities

If you are a Cypriot alumni of a British university, the U.K. High Commission in Cyprus wants to hear from you.
On Monday, the Commission announced that it will be creating a series of stories of Cypriot alumni of British universities.
The best stories will feature in a new series of
#UKalumniCY on the Commission’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.
They should be no longer than 200 words and should place emphasis on what a U.K. education did for you.
Send your story to [email protected]
