High Commission calls for stories from Cypriot alumni of U.K. universities

March 18, 2019 at 4:47pm

If you are a Cypriot alumni of a British university, the U.K. High Commission in Cyprus wants to hear from you.

On Monday, the Commission announced that it will be creating a series of stories of Cypriot alumni of British universities.

The best stories will feature in a new series of on the Commission’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

They should be no longer than 200 words and should place emphasis on what a U.K. education did for you.

Send your story to [email protected]

