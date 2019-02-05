Hermes Airports accredited with Platinum Investors in People standard

Hermes Airports said on Tuesday that it has been accredited with the Platinum Investors in People standard.

Investors in People is an internationally recognised standard for people management, and it defines what it takes to lead, support and manage people for achieving sustainable results. It is noted that only 1% of international organisations currently accredited with the IIP standard hold the Platinum level, which applies for a period of three years.

Underpinning the Standard is the Investors in People framework (originating from the United Kingdom), reflecting the latest workplace trends, essential skills and effective structures required to outperform in any industry.

For the employees of an organisation, the IIP accreditation proves that they are working in an environment that respects the employees, diversity, individuality and human values. It offers recognition and development, quality training, develops skills and provides career opportunities and a fairer assessment system.

For the organisation itself, it offers the best possible services and satisfaction to customers through a customer-centric culture, global recognition, the ability to attract and retain the market’s talents and high performing professionals and be compared with other leading businesses accredited with the IIP standard, and much more.

Paul Devoy, Head of Investors in People, congratulated Hermes Airports, noting: “the Investors in People accreditation is the sign of a great employer, and an organisation committed to achieving success by realising the potential of their people. Hermes Airports should be extremely proud of its achievement.”

Natasa Iacovides, Hermes Airports’ Senior Manager Human Resources, said that this is a very important accreditation for Hermes, as it confirms the faith and trust the company has in its employees, and follows the accolades received last year from the ACI (Airport Council International) Europe and the MEECO Silver Designation in the field of leadership, corporate culture and coaching.

Hermes Airports Ltd currently employs 165 people, who work in the management and operation of Larnaca and Paphos Airports.