Hellenic Bank to shut early on Friday, September 13

Hellenic Bank branches throughout Cyprus will shut early tomorrow, Friday, because the full integration of the former Co-op Bank system into that of Hellenic will be in process.

Hellenic branches will close at 11:30am rather than 13:30 as normal because the process is expected to affect all electronic services.

They will open again on Monday, the 16th, at 08:15, and all clients of the former Co-op bank but also of Hellenic’s will be able to be fully served at any Hellenic Bank branch. They will also be able to carry out transactions through all of Hellenic Bank’s electronic platforms and ATMs.

All Hellenic Bank branches as well as iBanking and COOP Mobile will also shut down tomorrow at 11.30am. Only ATMs will be in operation as normal.

In the meantime, Hellenic Bank has made arrangements for payments from government services as well as from other banks to accounts of former Co-op bank clients not to be affected in any way.

In addition, the Ministry of Labour arranged for Minimum Guaranteed Income payments to be made on Wednesday, September 11, so that no problems would arise.

As from Monday morning former Co-op bank clients will be able to use the Web Banking of Hellenic Bank after taking the following steps. That is, to connect as they usually do to iBanking of the collapsed Co-op and then the system will guide them step by step. There is no need for anyone to visit a branch.

The good part of the Cyprus Co-op Bank was sold to Hellenic Bank over a year ago.

