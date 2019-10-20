Menu
Local

Helicopters fighting a blaze in Kili

October 20, 2019 at 12:21pm
Edited by

Two helicopters, fire engines and other units are fighting a fire, in rural  Marathovounos community area, in Kili.

The cause of the fire, which is raging out of control, is not yet known, but it is away from a built up area.

The blaze is burning dry vegetation, wild bushes and trees.

Two Kamov 32 fire-extinguishing helicopters, leased by Cyprus, units from the fire services, the department of forests, the department for hunting and the Paphos District Administration are all on site to put out the flames.

You May Also Like

Local
October 20, 2019

Dherynia residents demand removal of aerials from their area

Maria Myles
Local
October 20, 2019

Isolated showers and storms expected in coming days

Maria Myles
Local
October 20, 2019

Buildings must comply with current legislation to ensure safety, report says

Maria Myles