Helicopters fighting a blaze in Kili

Two helicopters, fire engines and other units are fighting a fire, in rural Marathovounos community area, in Kili.

The cause of the fire, which is raging out of control, is not yet known, but it is away from a built up area.

The blaze is burning dry vegetation, wild bushes and trees.

Two Kamov 32 fire-extinguishing helicopters, leased by Cyprus, units from the fire services, the department of forests, the department for hunting and the Paphos District Administration are all on site to put out the flames.