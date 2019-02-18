Height study: How tall are the Cypriots?

In 2016, Cypriots were the 57th tallest people in the world, an NCD Risc study showed.

NCD Risc is a network of scientists who measure health data of people from all countries of the world every year.

It records and compares the average height of people born between 1896 and 1996 all over the world.

The average height of a Cypriot man born in 1996 is 1,75 m, while the average height for a woman born in the same year is 1,62 m, the study showed.

Cyprus grew 31 places taller in the world rankings compared to 1896, when Cypriots were the 88th tallest people in the world.

The average height for Cypriot women born in 1896 was 1,52 m while the average height for men born in the same year was 1,63 m.

The tallest people in 2016 were the Latvians. The average 1996-born man in Latvia is 1,81 m tall and the average 1996-born woman is 1,70 m, according to the study.

The second tallest people were the Dutch. The average height for Dutch men born in 1996 is 1,82 m and for Dutch women is 1,69 m.

At the other end of the scale, the shortest people in the world were the Guatemalans. According to the study, the average height for a Guatemalan man born in 1996 is 1,63 m, while the average height for a Guatemalan woman born in the same year is 1,49 m.

