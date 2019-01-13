Menu
Heavy rains, strong winds on Limassol-Paphos highway

January 13, 2019 at 12:14pm
Police are urging drivers to be particularly careful because of heavy rains and strong winds on the Limassol-Paphos highway.

Earlier on Sunday police issued an update on the road network. They said  that in the Paphos district the Galataria-Salamiou road is closed because of flooding of the Xeros river while Tselefos bridge remains closed.

In the Morphou district the following roads are open but slippery:

Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditssa-Platres, Pedoulas-Moutoullas and Pedoulas-Kykkos, Kalaopanayiotis-Moutoullas, Kalopanayiotis-Yerakia-Kykkos, Ayios Demetrios-Paliomylos-Lemythou-Kaminaria-Tris Elies.

Police urged drivers to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Updated information on the roads is available on the police’s app and its website  www.cypruspolicenews.com.

