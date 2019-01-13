Heavy rains, strong winds on Limassol-Paphos highway

Police are urging drivers to be particularly careful because of heavy rains and strong winds on the Limassol-Paphos highway.
Στον αυτοκινητόδρομο Λεμεσού – Πάφου, επικρατούν καταρρακτώδες βροχές και άνεμοι. Καλούνται οι οδηγοί να είναι ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί. pic.twitter.com/tu12Ui0IkM
— Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) January 13, 2019
Earlier on Sunday police issued an update on the road network. They said that in the Paphos district the Galataria-Salamiou road is closed because of flooding of the Xeros river while Tselefos bridge remains closed.
In the Morphou district the following roads are open but slippery:
Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditssa-Platres, Pedoulas-Moutoullas and Pedoulas-Kykkos, Kalaopanayiotis-Moutoullas, Kalopanayiotis-Yerakia-Kykkos, Ayios Demetrios-Paliomylos-Lemythou-Kaminaria-Tris Elies.
Police urged drivers to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.
Updated information on the roads is available on the police’s app and its website www.cypruspolicenews.com.