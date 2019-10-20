Heavy rain, storms and hail cause power cuts in Limassol district

Heavy rain accompanied by hail and strong winds led to problems in electricity supply, in Limassol district and in one village in Nicosia district.

In many cases the hail is as big as a walnut.

In Limassol district the areas of Akapnou, Klonari, Louvaras, Agios Pavlos, Kalo Xorio and Zoopigi are without power.

In Nicosia, certain areas of Palexori Orinis village is without power.

Tonight it will be generally mainly fine, with the temperature at 17 degrees C inland, the western and northern coast, around 18 C on the southern and eastern coast and 11 C in the mountains.

The rain and storms are expected to continue until Wednesday.