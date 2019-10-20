Menu
Local

Heavy rain, storms and hail cause power cuts in Limassol district

October 20, 2019 at 3:11pm
Edited by

Heavy rain accompanied by hail and strong winds led to problems in electricity supply, in Limassol district and in one village in Nicosia district.

In many cases the hail is as big as a walnut.

In Limassol district the areas of Akapnou, Klonari, Louvaras, Agios Pavlos, Kalo Xorio and Zoopigi are without power.

In Nicosia, certain areas of Palexori Orinis village is without power.

 Tonight it will be generally mainly fine, with the temperature at 17 degrees C inland, the western and northern coast, around 18 C on the southern and eastern coast and 11 C in the mountains.

The rain and storms are expected to continue until Wednesday.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
October 20, 2019

Foreign investors interested in cultivating medical cannabis in Cyprus

Maria Myles
Local
October 20, 2019

Heavy rain causes flooding, fire services at work to help people (video)

Maria Myles
Local
October 20, 2019

Dherynia residents demand removal of aerials from their area

Maria Myles