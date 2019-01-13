Menu
Local

Heavy rain, low visibility on Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia highway, snow in Troodos

January 13, 2019 at 2:44pm
Police are warning drivers to be particularly careful as visibility on the Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia-Akaki highway and the wider road network in the area is low because of heavy rain.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Special care should be exercised where there is accumulation of water and roads are slippery, police added.

Because of snow the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos roads are open only to four wheel drive cars and those equipped with snow chains.

The following roads are open but slippery:

Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditssa-Platres, Prodromos-Trooditissa- Platres.

Updated information on the roads is available on the police’s app and its website  www.cypruspolicenews.com.

In the Paphos district the Galataria-Salamiou roads is closed because of flooding of the Xeros river while Tselefos bridge remains closed.

 

