Heavy rain, low visibility on Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia highway, snow in Troodos

Police are warning drivers to be particularly careful as visibility on the Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia-Akaki highway and the wider road network in the area is low because of heavy rain.
Drivers are urged to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.
Special care should be exercised where there is accumulation of water and roads are slippery, police added.
Because of snow the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos roads are open only to four wheel drive cars and those equipped with snow chains.
The following roads are open but slippery:
Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditssa-Platres, Prodromos-Trooditissa- Platres.
Updated information on the roads is available on the police’s app and its website www.cypruspolicenews.com.
In the Paphos district the Galataria-Salamiou roads is closed because of flooding of the Xeros river while Tselefos bridge remains closed.