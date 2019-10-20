Heavy rain causes flooding, fire services at work to help people (video)

Many roads have flooded as a result of heavy rain in Strovolos, Nicosia, Lakatamia and Latsia.

The road Lakatamia-Klirou-Palexori is slippery because of mud.

The bridge near Strovolos town hall is closed because Pedieos river has overflowed.

In Limassol, visibility in Germasogia area is limited because of hail and drivers are asked to be extra careful, keep a safe distance from other cars and drive at a low speed.

Many villages in Limassol district and in Larnaca and Famagusta districts are facing problems with electricity supply.

The fire services have received 52 calls so far from people all over Cyprus.

In Nicosia, 50 calls were made in Nicosia, mostly in Strovolos, Lakatamia, Engomi and Anthoupolis. In Limassol a tree trunk was moved from Garilis river. In Larnaca, fire engines pumped water out from a house.