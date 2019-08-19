Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Troodos mountains

There are heavy rains and thunderstorms in the mountains, particularly in the Amiandos and Karvounas area of the Troodos mountains.

Downpours have also been reported elsewhere in the hilly Limassol hinterland, leading water to collect on the road surface.

Police are warning drivers to be particularly careful, to drive slowly, keep a distance from vehicles ahead and to switch on their headlights.

Λόγω των βροχοπτώσεων σε αρκετές περιοχές, καλούνται οι οδηγοί να είναι ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί, να οδηγούν με χαμηλή ταχύτητα, να κρατούν αποστάσεις από τα προπορευόμενα οχήματα και να έχουν τα φώτα πορείας των οχημάτων τους αναμμένα. #cyprus pic.twitter.com/Qj8ZGz8zMO — Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) August 19, 2019

See photos and videos of the storms on Cyprus Weather Enthusiasts Facebook page here.

Earlier on Monday, the Met Office had forecast showers and thunderstorms are warned that thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled until Friday.

And the Met Office of Akrotiri forecast local downpours with possible hail.

There’s some weather in #Cyprus today 😲 Rain showers developing over mountains this morning, spreading to most other areas by the afternoon. Thunderstorms likely this afternoon also, mainly mountains and central plain, with gusty winds, local downpours and even hail possible ^GP pic.twitter.com/4XMXfmR1aF — Met Office Akrotiri (@MetOAkrotiri) August 19, 2019

Read more