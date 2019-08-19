See photos and videos of the storms on Cyprus Weather Enthusiasts Facebook page here. Earlier on Monday, the Met Office had forecast showers and thunderstorms are warned that thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail. The weather is expected to remain unsettled until Friday. And the Met Office of Akrotiri forecast local downpours with possible hail.

Theres some weather in #Cyprus today 😲 Rain showers developing over mountains this morning, spreading to most other areas by the afternoon. Thunderstorms likely this afternoon also, mainly mountains and central plain, with gusty winds, local downpours and even hail possible ^GP pic.twitter.com/4XMXfmR1aF

— Met Office Akrotiri (@MetOAkrotiri) August 19, 2019
Read more https://in-cyprus.com/unsettled-weather-with-scattered-showers-and-possibility-of-thunderstorms/      
", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/heavy-rain-and-thunderstorms-in-troodos-mountains/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Menu
Local

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Troodos mountains

August 19, 2019 at 2:30pm
Edited by

There are heavy rains and thunderstorms in the mountains, particularly in the Amiandos and Karvounas area of the Troodos mountains.

Downpours have also been reported elsewhere in the hilly Limassol hinterland, leading water to collect on the road surface.

Police are warning drivers to be particularly careful, to drive slowly, keep a distance from vehicles ahead and to switch on their headlights.

See photos and videos of the storms on Cyprus Weather Enthusiasts Facebook page here.

Earlier on Monday, the Met Office had forecast showers and thunderstorms are warned that thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled until Friday.

And the Met Office of Akrotiri forecast local downpours with possible hail.

Read more

Unsettled weather with scattered showers and possibility of thunderstorms

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
August 19, 2019

Man jailed for four years for possession of weapons

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 19, 2019

Forces Network shines spotlight on RAF Akrotiri met office (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 19, 2019

Pyroi refugees say they will continue efforts to return home

Bouli Hadjioannou