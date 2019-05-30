Heat wave continues with temperatures of 41 C inland

A warm air mass is continuing to affect the area with Thursday’s temperatures forecast to hit 41 C inland and light dust in the atmosphere until Friday.

The mini heat wave has led the met office to issue two extreme high temperature warnings in as many days. Maximum temperatures yesterday hit 42 C inland.

Today’s yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 4 pm.

Thursday will be mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals. Temperatures will rise to 41 C inland, 35 C on the south and east coasts, around 30 C on the west and north coasts and around 31 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with high cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 24 C inland, the south and east coasts, around 22 C on the west and north coasts and around 20 C in the mountains.

Friday and the weekend will be mainly fine, although there will be intervals of increased high cloud. On Sunday there may be light dust in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will edge down by Sunday, most noticeably inland and in the mountains, but will remain above average for the time of year.

