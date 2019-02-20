Menu
Health Ministry: Three more flu deaths in past 48 hours; brings total to 12

February 20, 2019 at 12:40pm
Another three people have died from flu-related complications in the past 48 hours bringing the total to 12 this winter, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a written announcement, it said that 56 patients with a serious case of influenza A have been hospitalised in state hospitals since December 1 and 12 of them have died.

All three of the patients who died in the past 48 hours belonged to vulnerable groups of the population.

The ministry said in the past three weeks the number of flu cases has abated compared to previous periods. The drop was particularly noticeable among children.

It added that there has also been a fall in the number of patients admitted to hospital with the flu.

“However serious cases remain in hospital,” the ministry added.

It assured that there was no reason for panic since of the large number of flu cases this year, very few ended up in hospital and the majority of them with chronic health problems.

The flu vaccine remains the best prevention, particularly for vulnerable groups, it added.

The general public is urged to take precautions including by ventilating their living areas, avoiding crowded indoor areas, washing their hands, using a tissue when sneezing or coughing and not smoking,

Children should not be sent to kindergarten of school until they have been temperature free for at least 48 hours and once the flu symptoms have abated.

 

