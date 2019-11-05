Menu
Health Ministry: Appointments at Vaccination Centres for Adults exhausted

November 5, 2019 at 5:36pm
The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that appointments at Vaccination Centres for Adults have been exhausted. And that citizens are urged not to contact any of the Centres for an appointment by phone.

Citizens who do not have an appointment were also urged not to go to any of the Centres so as to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

The Ministry also said that up to 53,000 vaccines will be gradually delivered by mid-November.

And that a number of them will be delivered within the next couple of days, and the public will be adequately informed.

 

