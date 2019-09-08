Head teacher of Apostolos Varnavas lyceum transferred to different department

Head teacher involved in the incident with the student wearing headscarf, has been transferred to a different department of the Ministry of Education.
According to the Ministry, the head teacher of Apostolos Varnavas lyceum, Loizos Sepos, after the incident that occurred on Friday, in which he stopped a student from entering the school, because she was wearing a headscarf, will no longer remain at that position.
Furthermore, he has been transferred at the department of State Institutes of Further Education.
The Ministry took the decision for “the proper and smooth operation of the school unit”.
From Monday, September 9, Christos Zantiras will be the new head teacher of the lyceum.