Head of organisation for the homeless and hotel owner accused of fraud

The Social Welfare Services in Limassol have reported three people to the police for fraud concerning a scheme for providing food and shelter to the homeless.

A hotel owner, a hotel employee and the president of an organisation for the homeless are wanted by authorities.

According to the complaint, the accused had requested funds from the Social Services for housing homeless people at a certain hotel. But during the period for which the funds were requested and obtained there were no homeless people staying at the establishment, at least not during the whole period.

Furthermore, they are accused of telling the homeless people to lie if asked by authorities about the period which they had stayed at the hotel, stretching the dates.

According to Welfare Services the aforementioned establishment had obtained €35.000 by the state for providing food and shelter to the homeless.