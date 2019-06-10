Cause of death still unclear after discovery of burned man in hay bale

A post-mortem on Monday morning did not determine the exact cause of death of a man whose body was found burned in a hay bale in Kivisili, Larnaca.
According to CNA, tissue was taken from the body to be sent for histopathological examinations.
A first post-mortem was conducted after the discovery of the body on Sunday. Following, police said that it ruled out foul play.
The body was first spotted by a man who was passing by the scene with his car on Sunday afternoon.
Initial reports suggested the body was tied up.
