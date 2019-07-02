Havana Noche

Α 6-member band transmitting the energy, enthusiasm and passion of Latin music. The band was formed in Cyprus by musicians from Cuba, Colombia and Cyprus by Contantinos Paouros. Their music is based on authentic Cuban music genres such as son cubano, salsa and cha cha cha.
Constadinos Paouros: timbales, drums, vocals
Michalis Michael: trumpet
Alex Edward Rodriguez: piano, vocals
Costas Challoumas: bass, vocals
Alejandro Gonzalez: congas, percussion, vocals
Special guest Pedro Son Caliente: vocals
14th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival