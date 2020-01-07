The Happy Chinese Spring Festival Fair Cyprus 2020 will be held at Agora Anexartisias street in Limassol.
When
January 18, 12:00-22:00
January 19, 12:00-20:00
Entrance is free.
Opening Ceremony
Saturday, January 18 2020, 12:30
Agora Anexartisias street Limassol
Events include exhibition, show and Chinese cocktail party:
-Music and Dance Performances by Pengzhou Art Troupe, Cypriot art schools and Chinese in Cyprus.
-Chinese Master Chef Live Cooking Show and food tasting
-Traditional Chinese painting exhibition
-Traditional People Kneading
-Chinese traditional culture and merchandise show including silk, tea art, various folk goods
-Games: riddles, throwing rings
-For purchases more than five euros at any stall, you can get a raffle card. The lottery will take place every hour sharp with many prizes up to 450 Euros!
Organisers:
– Limassol branch of Cyprus Chinese Friendship Association
– Chinese volunteers on the island
Special Support:
-Municipality of Limassol
-Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Cyprus
-Agora Anexartisias
-Pengzhou Municipal Government
-AIMIS, American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery
-Svaleno Properties
-Ousai properties
-YJ Cyprus Universal Investment LTD
-CCS Stylianides Group
For more information call 99694086
Facebook: Happy Chinese Spring Festival Fair 2020