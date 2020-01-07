Menu
Whats On

Happy Chinese Spring Festival Fair 2020

The Happy Chinese Spring Festival Fair Cyprus 2020 will be held at Agora Anexartisias street in Limassol.

When

January 18, 12:00-22:00
January 19, 12:00-20:00

Entrance is free.

Opening Ceremony
Saturday, January 18 2020, 12:30
Agora Anexartisias street Limassol

Events include exhibition, show and Chinese cocktail party:
-Music and Dance Performances by Pengzhou Art Troupe, Cypriot art schools and Chinese in Cyprus.
-Chinese Master Chef Live Cooking Show and food tasting
-Traditional Chinese painting exhibition
-Traditional People Kneading
-Chinese traditional culture and merchandise show including silk, tea art, various folk goods
-Games: riddles, throwing rings
-For purchases more than five euros at any stall, you can get a raffle card. The lottery will take place every hour sharp with many prizes up to 450 Euros!

Organisers:
– Limassol branch of Cyprus Chinese Friendship Association
– Chinese volunteers on the island

Special Support:
-Municipality of Limassol
-Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Cyprus
-Agora Anexartisias
-Pengzhou Municipal Government
-AIMIS, American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery
-Svaleno Properties
-Ousai properties
-YJ Cyprus Universal Investment LTD
-CCS Stylianides Group

For more information call 99694086

Facebook: Happy Chinese Spring Festival Fair 2020

You May Also Like

Whats On
January 7, 2020

The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity comes to Limassol

Andreas Nicolaides
Whats On
January 3, 2020

British Film Days 2020 at Cine Studio

Andreas Nicolaides
Whats On
December 24, 2019

5 places to enjoy live jazz this winter

Andreas Nicolaides