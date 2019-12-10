Hand and Head walking in Nicosia

On Saturday, December 14 at 12 pm, Phytorio and Artist – Researcher Kyriaki Costa, in collaboration with art theoretician and independent curator Sofia Eliza Bouratsi, will conduct the workshop/open discussion “Hand and Head walking (You are welcome to bring your own dog along too)”, in an effort to develop a project that deals with the poetic familiarization of public space, by locating all those points of the urban environment which will feed and attract thoughts regarding the way with which a contemporary civilian is able to connect with their town.

Walking is an important practice, some would call it a “technique”, with the help of which we are able to experience a place. By examining tools such as observation, cartography and free association and thinking, we are experimenting with a practice that can be used as the first step for one to realize how they see and how they interpret the public space through their everyday walks. During the meetup, we will explore the care network of our town, focusing on concerns regarding the architectural urban details, the restoration and repair, abandonment, lack of water, access to water, as well as the imaginary that always and inevitably tags along with our relationship with the world that surrounds us.

“Hand and Head walking (You are welcome to bring your own dog along too)” deals with Kyriaki Costa’s exhibition “Innovative Flow Solutions/ Head and Hand series” and will be theoretically contextualised by Sofia Eliza Bouratsi, who will discuss and pose questions around the thematics of everyday rituals in the public space, the meaning of walking as a practice and an aesthetic experience, the familiarization with the urban landscape as an necessary requirement for its’ care.

When

Saturday, December 14

Time: 12:00 – 15:00

Where

To Phytorio

Nehrou 2

Nicosia Municipal gardens

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 22681088

Facebook Page