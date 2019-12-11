The Hambis Municipal Museum of Printmaking in Nicosia opened its doors to the public in December 2019 and is the second such museum in Cyprus after the Hambis Printmaking Centre in Platanisteia village in Limassol district.
The museum and its exhibitions aim to bring the residents and visitors of Nicosia closer to the art of printmaking and to promote its appreciation.
The organisation was founded in November 2007 by the Cypriot printmaker Hambis Tsangaris and its principal goal is the promotion and development of the art of printmaking, both in Cyprus and internationally.
HAMBIS MUNICIPAL MUSEUM OF PRINTMAKING
Tuesday – Sunday: 10:00 – 16:00
55-59 Ammochostou Street, Nicosia
E-mail: [email protected]
Web: www.hambisprintmakingcenter.org.cy