Halloween October 26 – 27 – 28

Cyherbia’s family Halloween will take place on October 26th, 27th and 28th at Cyherbia Botanical Park in Avgorou, with pumpkin carving, fantasy games in the woodland, maze and herb gardens for all the family! Can you help Vlad, the vegan vampire find his food in the maze? Our giant spider challenges you to pass through its web in the woodland and you can learn the basics of flying a broomstick.

Mad Scientist Alchemy show at 12:00, 14:00 and 16:00.

Best costume competition at 15:00 for children and adults. Be creative and dress up!

Also, apple bobbing, CSI solve the crimes, find the magic potions in the herb garden, and pumpkin carving (BOOKING REQUIRED FOR PUMPKIN CARVING ONLY, NOT FOR THE GAMES)

Entrance to Cyherbia including all games 5 euros adults and 3 euros children. Under 5’s free. Pumpkin carving workshop 8 euros per pumpkin. Book your place for pumpkin carving via message, email [email protected] or phone 99915443. Pumpkin carving workshop times: 10:00, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00 on all three days.

Book your place stating the DAY and TIME of your choosing.

The tea room serves healthy food and cakes, such as our famous pumpkin soup, wraps, salads and pumpkin spice muffins, witch brew and drinks.

26 – 28th of October

CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou