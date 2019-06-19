Hail ‘wipes out’ fruit harvest in Kyperounta

Fruit farmers in the Kyperounta area are reeling from the damage wrought by heavy hail storms on Sunday and Monday.

Kyperounta community leader Yiorgos Panayiotou told the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday that fruit and vegetable cultivations have been completely destroyed.

The extreme weather conditions and hail had destroyed whatever had survived the frost during an unusually heavy winter including apple, cherry and apricot trees, kiwi and vegetables which he said now have to be replanted, affecting next year’s harvest as well.

Agricultural Insurance Organisation (OGA) officials are due in the area to record the damage.

“We are appealing to the government to help the farmers as soon as possible because they have lost their income and cannot make ends meet until next year,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis and OGA representatives are due to participate in a meeting in Kyperounta on July 4 to review the situation and take decisions, he added.