Menu
Local

Hail ‘wipes out’ fruit harvest in Kyperounta

June 19, 2019 at 2:47pm
Edited by

Fruit farmers in the Kyperounta area are reeling from the damage wrought by heavy hail storms on Sunday and Monday.

Kyperounta community leader Yiorgos Panayiotou told the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday that fruit and vegetable cultivations have been completely destroyed.

The extreme weather conditions and hail had  destroyed whatever had survived the frost during an unusually heavy winter including apple, cherry and apricot trees, kiwi and vegetables which he said now have to be replanted, affecting next year’s harvest as well.

Agricultural Insurance  Organisation (OGA) officials are due in the area to record the damage.

“We are appealing to the government to help the farmers as soon as possible because they have lost their income and cannot make ends meet until next year,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis and OGA representatives are due to participate in a meeting in Kyperounta on July 4 to review the situation and take decisions, he added.

You May Also Like

Local
June 19, 2019

T/C approach on Varosha “totally unacceptable” -Undersecretary to the President

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
June 19, 2019

Man jailed for 15 days for driving with suspended licence

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 19, 2019

Ireland wins road safety award, Cyprus ranked 20th among 32 countries

Bouli Hadjioannou