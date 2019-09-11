Hadjidemetriou: 2nd, 3rd phase of Apostolos Andreas monastery’s restoration to begin soon

Greek Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage in Cyprus, Takis Hadjidemetriou, has told CNA that the second and the third phase of works for the restoration of Apostolos Andreas monastery, in the occupied part of Cyprus, will begin soon.

According to Hadjidemetriou, the Technical Committee expected the fulfilment of the process related to the second and the third phase so that a joint venture of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot contractors could proceed with the implementation of the project.

Hadjidemetriou noted that the second and the third phase of the restoration concern the Mediaeval chapel, adjacent buildings and external works.

The restored Monastery of Apostolos Andreas in the Turkish occupied Karpass peninsula was delivered in November 2016. The restoration of the church constituted the first phase of the overall restoration of this very important religious monument that was implemented in cooperation with UNDP and was financed by the Church of Cyprus and the Evkaf Administration .

The restoration works started in September 2014 and involved full structural and architectural restoration of the main church as well as electrical and mechanical installations. Inside the church the existing gallery for women (gynaikonitis) was extended. The altar, the ambon, the iconostasis and 58 icons were fully restored. On the back of the church, a new North Arcade was constructed. The total cost of these works was approx. 2.23 mln euros.

(Cyprus News Agency)