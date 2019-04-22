Grilled Prawns with Peanut Butter Sauce

Ready chopped onions, garlic, ginger and chili are a life changer! You just throw everything in a blender or food processor, together with some really yummy peanut butter, coconut milk, coriander and lime juice and there you have it. Easy and delicious Asian inspired marinade and dipping sauce. Serve with more lime wedges, chilled wine and good company.

Ingredients

24 Foodsaver Jumbo Black Tiger prawns

3 Tbs Ardo spring onions already chopped

½ cup Foodsaver ready chopped Onions

1 Tbs Ardo ready chopped Ginger

2 tsp Ardo ready chopped Garlic

2 tsp Ardo ready chopped Chilies

1 tsp Maldon smoked sea salt

½ tsp Maldon black pepper

2 Tbs Minerva extra virgin olive oil

½ cup peanut butter*

½ cup fresh coriander*

1 Tbs Kikkoman soy sauce

2 Tbs sweet chili sauce

1 Tbs Foodsaver sugar

Zest and juice from 2 limes*

½ cup coconut milk

*All ingredients from Foodsaver stores except those with an asterisk.

Method:

Peel and devein the prawns by removing the black intestinal sack that runs down the back of each one. Leave the tail intact. Set aside until needed.

{boil the heads and feed the stray cats. Keep the broth in the freezer. It makes really great risotto and paella}

In a bowl of a food processor put all the remaining ingredients except the coconut milk. Blend until pureed. Add the coconut milk and blend again until mixture is smooth.

Mix the peeled prawns with 6 tablespoons of the peanut sauce. Let them marinate for 10-20 minutes. Thread prawns on six skewers. Pour over any marinade from the prawn bowl.

Transfer in a small bowl about 1/3 of the peanut sauce. This will be used as a dipping sauce. You will use the remaining sauce to baste the prawns as they cook.

Turn on grill to high. Transfer skewers on the hot grill and brush liberally with the sauce for basting. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side, turning and basting with the sauce. Don’t overcook the prawns.

Serve warm with lime wedges and the dipping sauce.

www.cuisinovia.com, Galatia Pamborides