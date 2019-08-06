Greens want action on Troodos Square horses

The Greens said on Tuesday that horses at Troodos Square are being kept in unsuitable conditions and called on the Veterinary Services to investigate.

In a letter to the head of the Veterinary Services, Greens president Yiorgos Perdikis said the party had once again this year received complaints about the sorry state of the horses which are in Troodos Square for years, for horse riding and tourism purposes.

“The movement frequently receives complaints that they are not properly cared for. In the past we had handled complaints of lack of shelter to protect them from the sun or hail and excessive weariness. This time the complaint refers to a very short rope with which they are tied for many hours a days, as well as the fact that they are exposed to the hot sun,” the party said.

The Greens do not consider that Cyprus’ tourism product is enhanced in any way by the presence of suffering horses in Troodos Square, it added.

“We believe this ugly picture should end once and for all and expect that the complaints will be examined the soonest possible,” the Greens said.